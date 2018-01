Jan 29 (Reuters) - Nexia Health Technologies Inc:

* NEXIA HEALTH PROVIDES UPDATE ON ARBITRATION MATTER

* NEXIA HEALTH TECHNOLOGIES INC - PROVIDING AN UPDATE OF STATUS OF ITS PREVIOUSLY DISCLOSED LEGAL DISPUTE INVOLVING A SOFTWARE VENDOR

* NEXIA HEALTH TECHNOLOGIES INC - WAS ADVISED BY ARBITRATOR THAT IT HAS ISSUED A FINAL PARTIAL AWARD IN CLAIMANT‘S FAVOUR

* NEXIA HEALTH TECHNOLOGIES - ISSUANCE OF AWARD UPHOLDING CLAIMS FOR BREACH OF CONTRACT RELATING TO UNPAID SERVICE FEES, TERMINATION FEES

* NEXIA HEALTH TECHNOLOGIES - ISSUANCE OF AWARD UPHOLDING CLAIMS FOR BREACH OF CONTRACT RELATING TO UNPAID SERVICE FEES, TERMINATION FEES

* NEXIA HEALTH TECHNOLOGIES INC SAYS "STRONGLY DISAGREES" WITH FINDINGS OF ARBITRATOR & EXPLORING LEGAL OPTIONS & MAY ELECT TO PURSUE MATTER IN COURT