BRIEF-NexPoint Residential Trust posts Q2 EPS of $0.34

Aug 1 (Reuters) - Nexpoint Residential Trust Inc

* NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc reports second quarter results

* Q2 earnings per share $0.34

* Qtrly total revenues were $35.2 million for period, compared to $33.7 million for prior year period

* Qtrly FFO $0.08 per share

* Qtrly core FFO $0.28 per share

* Sees FY FFO/share $1.12 - $1.16

* Sees FY core FFO/share $1.35- $1.40

* Sees FY 2017 revenue $143 million to $145 million

* Sees FY AFFO/share $1.60- $1.65

* Fy 2017 FFO per share view $1.59 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S