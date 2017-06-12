FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Regulatory News
June 12, 2017 / 11:14 AM / 2 months ago

BRIEF-Nexstar Media board authorizes $100 mln expansion of share repurchase program

1 Min Read

June 12 (Reuters) - Nexstar Media Group Inc

* Nexstar Media Group board of directors authorizes $100 million expansion of share repurchase program

* Nexstar Media Group Inc - authorization follows $48.7 million of share repurchases in 2017 q2 which depleted balance of prior $100 million authorization

* Nexstar Media Group Inc - ‍nexstar remains on track to meet target for average annual free cash flow in 2017/2018 cycle of approximately $565 million​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

