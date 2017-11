Nov 6 (Reuters) - Nexstar Media Group Inc

* Q3 revenue $611.9 million versus I/B/E/S view $608.9 million

* Nexstar Media Group qtrly earnings per share $0.98​

* Nexstar Media Group Inc - ‍Reiterates projected pro-forma free cash flow guidance of approximately $574 million during 2017/2018 cycle​

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.91