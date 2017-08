July 25 (Reuters) - Nexstar Media Group Inc

* Nexstar Media Group says on July 19, 2017, co's unit entered into amendments to each of its senior secured credit facilities - SEC filing

* Nexstar Media Group Inc - amendments increases in term loan a facilities of $456 million

* Nexstar Media Group Inc - amendment extends maturity date to five years from effective date for its revolving and term loan a facilities Source text: (bit.ly/2uWYmpV) Further company coverage: