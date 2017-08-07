FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
5 days ago
BRIEF-Nexstar Media Group to acquire non-license assets of Providence CW affiliate for $4.1 million
#Breakingviews
#NorthKorea
#Bollywood
#SpecialReports
#TheWiderImage
#CompanyResults
#Slideshows
Sections
Featured
In call with Trump, China's Xi urges restraint over North Korea
NORTH KOREA
In call with Trump, China's Xi urges restraint over North Korea
Anirban Lahiri re-sets goal at PGA Championship
Sports
Anirban Lahiri re-sets goal at PGA Championship
India's makeshift bridges
PHOTO FOCUS
India's makeshift bridges
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Regulatory News
August 7, 2017 / 9:35 PM / 5 days ago

BRIEF-Nexstar Media Group to acquire non-license assets of Providence CW affiliate for $4.1 million

1 Min Read

Aug 7 (Reuters) - Nexstar Media Group Inc

* Nexstar Media Group enters into a definitive agreement to acquire the non-license assets of Providence CW affiliate WLWC-TV for $4.1 million in accretive transaction

* Nexstar Media Group Inc - ‍transaction will be highly accretive to Nexstar's operating results immediately upon closing​

* Nexstar Media Group inc says intends to finance station acquisition with cash from operations

* Nexstar Media Group Inc - deal ‍closing is expected by early Q4 of 2017​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.