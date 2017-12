Dec 11 (Reuters) - NEXSTIM OYJ:

* REG-NEXSTIM PLC HAS ENTERED INTO AN AGREEMENT ON A FINANCING ARRANGEMENT THAT IS CONDITIONAL ON THE APPROVAL OF THE ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING

* ‍HAS ENTERED INTO A LOAN AGREEMENT WITH KREOS CAPITAL V (UK) LIMITED​

* ‍KREOS WILL GRANT NEXSTIM A SENIOR SECURED TERM LOAN FACILITY OF EUR 4 MILLION​