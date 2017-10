Oct 25 (Reuters) - NEXSTIM OYJ

* REG-NEXSTIM RAISES EUR 1.75 MILLION VIA A DIRECTED ISSUE OF NEW SHARES TO LONDON-BASED INVESTOR CITY FINANCIAL - FUNDS TO BE USED TO SUPPORT BEGINNING THE COMMERCIALISATION OF ITS NBT® SYSTEM

* ‍E-FIT TRIAL IS EXPECTED TO COMPLETE IN Q2 2018, WHICH WOULD ALLOW NEXSTIM TO FILE FOR FDA CLEARANCE​

* ‍RESOLVED TO ISSUE UP TO 7,000,000 NEW SHARES AT A SUBSCRIPTION PRICE OF EUR 0.25 PER SHARE​