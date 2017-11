Nov 14 (Reuters) - NEXT BIOMETRICS GROUP ASA:

* Q3 OPERATING REVENUE NOK ‍25.4 ​MILLION VERSUS NOK 28.4 MILLION YEAR AGO

* Q3 OPERATING LOSS NOK 40.0 MLN‍​

* ON TRACK TO REACH TARGET OF POSITIVE GROSS MARGIN BY Q1-18