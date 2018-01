Jan 30 (Reuters) - NEXT GAMES OYJ:

* ‍JULY - DECEMBER 2017 REVENUE FROM PERIOD WAS 13.0 MILLION EUROS (18.3 MILLION EUROS)​

* JULY-DEC ‍EBIT WAS LOSS 6.5 MILLION EUROS (PROFIT 2.0 MILLION EUROS)​

* ‍EBIT WAS IMPACTED BY INVESTMENTS IN NEW GAME DEVELOPMENT, BUSINESS DEVELOPMENT AND SCALING ORGANIZATION IN ADDITION TO DEPRECIATIONS OF LISTING EXPENSES 0.5 MILLION EUROS​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)