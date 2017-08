Aug 2 (Reuters) - Next Plc:

* AS ANNOUNCED PREVIOUSLY, JOHN BARTON HAS STEPPED DOWN AS CHAIRMAN OF NEXT PLC WITH IMMEDIATE EFFECT

* NEXT PLC - JOHN HAS NOT AND WILL NOT RECEIVE ANY LOSS OF OFFICE PAYMENTS, NOR WILL HE BE PAID ANY FURTHER REMUNERATION OTHER THAN THAT ACCRUED UP TO HIS DATE OF LEAVING