Feb 27 (Reuters) - Next Plc:

* ‍MICHAEL LAW, GROUP OPERATIONS DIRECTOR, WILL RETIRE FROM COMPANY IN JULY 2018 AND STEP DOWN FROM BOARD AT AGM ON 17 MAY 2018​

* ‍RICHARD PAPP WILL JOIN BOARD OF NEXT PLC ON 14 MAY 2018 AS AN EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR AND NEW GROUP MERCHANDISE AND OPERATIONS DIRECTOR​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reuters.Briefs@thomsonreuters.com)