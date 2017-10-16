FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Nextage says share issue and placement of treasury stock
October 16, 2017 / 8:01 AM / 6 days ago

BRIEF-Nextage says share issue and placement of treasury stock

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 16 (Reuters) - Nextage Co Ltd

* Says it will issue 1.5 million shares and distribute 1.1 million shares of its treasury common stock via public offering

* Says it will issue 390,000 shares via private placement, subscription date on Nov. 27 and payment date on Nov. 28

* Says it aims to raise up to 6.7 billion yen in total, and the proceeds will be used for operating fund, capital expenditure and loan repayment

Source text in Japanese:goo.gl/ijkjf4

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)

