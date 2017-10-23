FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Nextage says share prices
October 23, 2017 / 7:58 AM / 2 days ago

BRIEF-Nextage says share prices

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 23 (Reuters) - Nextage Co Ltd

* Says it will issue shares via public offering, with the issue price of 2,600 yen per share (3.91 billion yen in total) and paid-in price of 2,478.09 yen per share (3.72 billion yen in total)

* Says it will distribute shares via public offering, with disposal price of 2,600 yen per share (2.85 billion yen in total) and paid-in price of 2,478.09 yen per share (2.72 billion yen in total)

* Says it will issue shares via private placement, with paid-in price of 2,478.09 yen per share (up to 966.5 million yen in total)

* Previous news was disclosed on Oct. 16

Source text in Japanese: goo.gl/h5BRRp

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)

