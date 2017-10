Sept 20 (Reuters) - NEXTBIKE POLSKA SA:

* SIGNS CONTRACT WITH PKN ORLEN FOR PURCHASE AND SUBSEQUENT SERVICE OF 35 BICYCLE STATIONS

* CONTRACT ALSO INCLUDES 1 ELECTRIC BICYCLES STATION

* PKN ORLEN TO PAY 3.4 MILLION ZLOTYS NET AFTER RECEIPT OF ALL STATIONS AND 1.8 MILLION ZLOTYS NET WHICH INCLUDES ASSEMLBY, SERVICE AND MAINTENANCE Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)