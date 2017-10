Sept 19 (Reuters) - Nextera Energy Partners Lp

* Nextera Energy Partners Lp announces the pricing of $550 million of 4.25 percent senior notes due 2024 and $550 million of 4.50 percent senior unsecured notes due 2027

* Nextera Energy - ‍notes to be fully , unconditionally guaranteed on senior basis by Nextera Energy Partners and Nextera Energy US Partners Holdings Llc​