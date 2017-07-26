FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
14 days ago
BRIEF-Nextera Energy Partners Q2 total operating revenues $204 mln
July 26, 2017 / 11:49 AM / 14 days ago

BRIEF-Nextera Energy Partners Q2 total operating revenues $204 mln

1 Min Read

July 26 (Reuters) - Nextera Energy Partners Lp

* Qtrly basic earnings per common unit $0.24

* Qtrly total operating revenues $204 million versus $188 million

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.40, revenue view $232.2 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Nextera Energy Partners LP - continues to expect run rate for adjusted EBITDA of $875 million - $975 million for forecasted portfolio at year-end 2017

* Continues to expect CAFD $310 million-$340 million, reflecting calendar year 2018 expectation for forecasted portfolio at year-end 2017

* Co well-positioned to meet long-term financial expectations without need to sell common equity until 2020 at earliest Source text for Eikon: (bit.ly/2eN4yLk) Further company coverage:

