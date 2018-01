Jan 26(Reuters) - Nextgen Inc

* Says it will set up a wholly owned Tokyo-based unit on Jan. 29

* Says the unit will take over business from neix,Inc, for 140 million yen

* Says business acquisition date on Feb. 6 and business will start on Feb. 7

Source text in Japanese:goo.gl/VC2dxp

