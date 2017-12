BRIEF-NextGenTel Unit Sells Consumer Mobile Customer Portfolio

Dec 4 (Reuters) - NEXTGENTEL HOLDING ASA:

* SAYS ‍CONSUMER MOBILE CUSTOMERS ARE OF LESS STRATEGIC IMPORTANCE FOR FUTURE OF NEXTGENTEL GROUP​

* ‍SALE OF CONSUMER MOBILE CUSTOMER PORTFOLIO​

* ‍HAS INITIATED A SALE OF THIS CUSTOMER PORTFOLIO WHICH COUNTED APPROXIMATELY 38,000 SUBSCRIPTIONS AS OF 30 SEPTEMBER 2017​

* ‍FINALIZED TRANSACTION IS EXPECTED TO CLOSE DURING JUNE 2018​

* ‍PURCHASE PRICE IS MINIMUM NOK 75 MILLION AND MAXIMUM NOK 95 MILLION