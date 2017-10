BRIEF-Nextstage H1 net income group share rises to 7.9 million euros

Sept 13 (Reuters) - NEXTSTAGE AM SAS:

* NEXTSTAGE ANNOUNCES ITS NET ASSET VALUE AND H1 RESULTS AS AT JUNE 30, 2017

* ‍NET INCOME GROUP SHARE (AT 30/06/17) OF EUR 7.9 M (VERSUS -EUR 0.3 M AT 30/06/2016)​

* ‍ANNUAL INVESTMENT GOAL FOR 2017 SURPASSED​

* ‍CURRENTLY AHEAD OF SCHEDULE ON INVESTMENT PROGRAMME FOR 2017 WITH EUR 42.4 M COMMITTED (AS AT 13/09/2017)​

* ‍NET ASSET VALUE OF 160.4 MILLION EUROS AS AT 30 JUNE 2017, IN PROGRESSION​

* ‍CAPITAL INCREASE PROJECT ON EURONEXT PARIS EXCHANGE TO REINFORCE COMPANY‘S INVESTMENT CAPACITY OVER COMING MONTHS​

* ‍AS AT 30 JUNE 2017, HOLDINGS REPRESENT A VALUE OF 77.4 MILLION EUROS, OR 48% OF NET ASSETS​

* CAN BE CONFIDANT ABOUT REALISATION OF ITS MEDIUM AND LONG-TERM GOALS

* AVAILABLE CASH (NET OF WCR) AS AT JUNE 30 IS EUR 83 MILLION

* ‍CONFIDENT OF OBJECTIVE OF ASSEMBLING A DIVERSIFIED PORTFOLIO OF 40 TO 50 COMPANIES AND REACHING 500 MILLION EUROS IN ASSETS IN MEDIUM TERM.​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)