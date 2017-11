BRIEF-Nextstage NAV at end September at 159.9 million euros ‍​

Nov 22 (Reuters) - NEXTSTAGE AM SAS

* NET ASSET VALUE AS OF SEPT. 30, OF EUR 159.9 MILLION (COMPARED TO EUR 117.9 MILLION AT SEPT 2016)‍​

* IS CONFIDENT IT WILL REACH ITS MID- AND LONG-TERM OBJECTIVES‍​

* IMPACT OF CAPITAL INCREASE AND POST-Q3 REINVESTMENTS 2017: NAV PRO FORMA: EUR 206.9 MILLION ‍​

* IMPACT OF CAPITAL INCREASE AND POST-Q3 REINVESTMENTS 2017: NAV/SHARE PRO FORMA EUR 107.5 ‍​

* IMPACT OF CAPITAL INCREASE AND POST-Q3 REINVESTMENTS 2017: AVAILABLE PRO FORMA CASH FLOW: EUR 102.6 MLN‍​