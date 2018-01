Jan 10 (Reuters) - New Flyer Industries Inc:

* NFI GROUP ANNOUNCES FOURTH QUARTER 2017 ORDERS, BACKLOG AND 2018 OUTLOOK

* NEW FLYER INDUSTRIES-AT END OF Q4 2017 ,NFI‘S TOTAL BACKLOG WAS 12,157 EUS (VALUED AT $6.02 BILLION) VERSUS 10,187 EUS (VALUED AT $5.23 BILLION) AT END OF Q4 2016

* NEW FLYER INDUSTRIES- ‍EFFECTIVE TAX RATE FOR 2018 AND SUBSEQUENT YEARS IS EXPECTED TO BE IN RANGE OF 29% TO 31% BECAUSE OF U.S. TAX REFORM IN DECEMBER​