Dec 11 (Reuters) - Verizon Communications Inc:

* NFL AND VERIZON ANNOUNCE GAME-CHANGING PARTNERSHIP TO DISTRIBUTE UNPRECEDENTED MOBILE ACCESS TO LIVE NFL GAMES

* VERIZON - PARTNERSHIP TO START IN JAN. 2018 WITH STREAMING OF NFL PLAYOFFS ON YAHOO, YAHOO SPORTS, IN ADDITION TO GO90 AND NFL MOBILE APP

* VERIZON - CO WILL CONTINUE TO BE AN OFFICIAL SPONSOR OF NFL Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: