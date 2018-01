BRIEF-Nfusz Inc Enters Agreement With Oracle's Unit To Develop Application

Jan 3 (Reuters) - Nfusz Inc:

* NFUSZ INC SAYS ON JANUARY 2, CO ENTERED INTO AGREEMENT WITH ORACLE‘S UNIT PURSUANT TO WHICH CO AGREED TO DEVELOP APPLICATION - SEC FILING

* NFUSZ INC SAYS APPLICATION TO FACILITATE INTEGRATION OF NOTIFICRM INTERACTIVE VIDEO MESSAGING TECHNOLOGY INTO NETSUITE SOFTWARE-AS-A-SERVICE PLATFORM

* NFUSZ INC - AGREEMENT PROVIDES THAT DEVELOPMENT OF APPLICATION, WHICH WILL BE UNDERTAKEN JOINTLY BY CO AND ORACLE, WILL BE COMPLETED WITHIN ONE YEAR