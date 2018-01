Jan 10 (Reuters) - NH HOTEL GROUP SA:

* BOARD SAYS DECLINES UNANIMOUSLY BARCELO OFFER

* BOARD SAYS BARCELO OFFER REFUSAL DOES NOT IMPEDE ANALYZING OTHER STRATEGIC POSSIBILITIES IN FUTURE

* BOARD SAYS BARCELO OFFER DOES NOT REFLECT VALUE OF NH OR CREATE VALUE APART FROM ITS INDEPENDENT PROJECT

* BOARD SEES NEGATIVELY THE FACT THAT BARCELO BID FAILED TO OFFER CASH ALTERNATIVE OR SIMILAR LIQUIDITY EVENT FOR NH'S SHAREHOLDERS