BRIEF-NH Hotels H1 Ebitda up 41 pct to 103.1 mln euros YoY

July 26 (Reuters) - NH HOTELS GROUP SA:

* H1 NET SALES 752.5 MILLION EUROS VERSUS 701.6 MILLION EUROS YEAR AGO

* H1 NET PROFIT 7.6 MILLION EUROS VERSUS 9.7 MILLION EUROS YEAR AGO

* H1 OCCUPANCY RATE AT 69.6 PERCENT VERSUS 66.7 PERCENT YEAR AGO

* H1 EBITDA 103.1 MILLION EUROS, UP 41 PERCENT YEAR ON YEAR

* H1 REVPAR UP 10.7 PERCENT AT 66.6 EUROS VERSUS 60.2 EUROS YEAR AGO

* SAYS WELL POSITIONED TO EXCEED CURRENT GUIDANCE FOR 2017, WILL UPDATE TARGETS FOR THIS YEAR AND PROVIDE NEW GUIDANCE FOR 2018-2019 Source text for Eikon:

