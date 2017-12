Dec 28 (Reuters) - NH HOTEL GROUP SA:

* SAYS REACHES DEAL FOR SALE AND LEASE BACK OF REAL ESTATE PROPERTY IN AMSTERDAM WITH AGREED ASSET VALUE OF 155.5 MILLION EUROS‍​

* SAYS NET CHASH INFLOW FROM TRANSACTION AMOUNTS TO 122.4 MILLION EUROS, CAPITAL GAIN AT 55 MILLION EUROS

