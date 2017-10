Oct 30 (Reuters) - NH HOTEL GROUP SA:

* TO REDEEM WHOLE PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF 250 MILLION EURO, 6.875 PCT SENIOR SECURED NOTES DUE 2019‍​

* THE NOTES ISSUE DUE 2019‍​ NOW AMOUNTS TO 100 MILLION EUROS

* EARLY NOTES REDEMPTION TO GENERATE 9.6 MILLION EUROS NET SAVINGS Source text for Eikon:

