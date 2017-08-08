FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-NHI announces $10 mln mortgage loan for acquisition of New Hampshire Memory Care Community
#Regulatory News
August 8, 2017 / 8:32 PM / 5 days ago

BRIEF-NHI announces $10 mln mortgage loan for acquisition of New Hampshire Memory Care Community

1 Min Read

Aug 9 (Reuters) - National Health Investors Inc-

* NHI announces $10 million mortgage loan for acquisition of New Hampshire Memory Care Community

* National Health Investors Inc - acquisition was funded with a draw on nhi's revolving credit facility

* National Health Investors Inc - NHI has a purchase option after 24 months and once certain performance goals are achieved

* National Health Investors Inc - has financed acquisition of a 40-unit memory care community with evolve senior living, a new partner with NHI Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

