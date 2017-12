BRIEF-NHI Announces $35.1 Mln Acquisition of Tulsa Assisted Living Community

Dec 4 (Reuters) - National Health Investors Inc:

* NHI ANNOUNCES $35.1 MILLION ACQUISITION OF TULSA, OK INDEPENDENT LIVING AND ASSISTED LIVING COMMUNITY

* NATIONAL HEALTH INVESTORS - ‍ ACQUIRED COUNTRY CLUB OF WOODLAND HILLS, A 200-UNIT INDEPENDENT LIVING AND ASSISTED LIVING COMMUNITY IN TULSA, OKLAHOMA​

* NATIONAL HEALTH INVESTORS INC - ‍ACQUISITION WAS FUNDED WITH A DRAW ON NHI‘S REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY​

* NATIONAL HEALTH INVESTORS INC - ‍FACILITY WILL BE LEASED TO NHI'S CURRENT TENANT, DISCOVERY SENIOR LIVING, FOR A TERM OF 15 YEARS, WITH RENEWAL OPTIONS​