FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-NHI says Q3 FFO per share $1.35
Sections
Featured
PayPal starts payment services in India
TECHNOLOGY
PayPal starts payment services in India
New Delhi schools shut as toxic smog thickens, chokes
Pollution
New Delhi schools shut as toxic smog thickens, chokes
New Zealand's Prime Moggy runs out of lives
Editor's Picks
New Zealand's Prime Moggy runs out of lives
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
November 8, 2017 / 1:15 PM / Updated 13 hours ago

BRIEF-NHI says Q3 FFO per share $1.35

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 8 (Reuters) - National Health Investors Inc-

* NHI announces third quarter 2017 results

* Sees FY 2017 adjusted FFO per share $5.22 to $5.26

* Q3 adjusted FFO per share $1.37

* Q3 FFO per share $1.35

* National Health Investors Inc sees ‍ 2017 normalized AFFO to be in range of $4.70 to $4.72 per diluted common share​

* National Health Investors Inc sees ‍ 2017 normalized AFFO to be in range of $4.70 to $4.72 per diluted common share​

* National Health Investors Inc - ‍ estimates that it will close on $42 million of new investments in seniors housing before December 31, 2017,

* FY2017 FFO per share view $5.26 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q3 FFO per share view $1.34 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.