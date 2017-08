July 14 (Reuters) - NHPC Ltd

* Says TLDP-III (132 MW), TLDP-IV (160 MW) power stations in West Bengal under complete shutdown from July 12 and July 13 respectively

* Says shutdown because Gorkha land supporter's gheraoed at TLDP-III/TLDP-IV office and forced for immediate closure of power generation Source text - (bit.ly/2uYtz9I)