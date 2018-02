Jan 31 (Reuters) - Nic Inc:

* NIC EARNS 16 CENTS PER SHARE IN FOURTH QUARTER 2017 ON TOTAL REVENUES OF $83.5 MILLION; EXCEEDS HIGH END OF ANNUAL GUIDANCE

* Q4 REVENUE $83.5 MILLION VERSUS I/B/E/S VIEW $81 MILLION

* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.16

* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $0.16 -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* ‍Q4 2017 PORTAL REVENUES WERE $78.4 MILLION, A 7 PERCENT INCREASE OVER Q4 OF 2016​

* QTRLY TOTAL REVENUES $83.5 MILLION VERSUS $78.3 MLN‍​