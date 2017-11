Nov 2 (Reuters) - Nice Ltd

* Sees FY 2017 non-GAAP earnings per share $4.00 to $4.10

* Q3 non-GAAP earnings per share $0.95

* Q3 earnings per share $0.42

* Sees FY 2017 revenue $1.338 billion to $1.35 billion

* ‍Q3 2017 total revenues increased 36.1% to $322.8 million compared to $237.2 million for Q3 of 2016​

* FY2017 earnings per share view $4.02, revenue view $1.34 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S