Sept 27 (Reuters) - Nichi-Iko Pharmaceutical Co Ltd

* Says it received marketing approval for Infliximab BS for I.V. Infusion 100 mg “Nichi-Iko” from the Ministry of Labour, Health, and Welfare on Sept. 27

* Says its unit, Yakuhan Pharmaceutical Co Ltd, received manufacturing and marketing approval for Infliximab BS for I.V. infusion 100 mg “AYUMI”

Source text in Japanese:goo.gl/UaMyff; goo.gl/ZutWme

