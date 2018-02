Feb 5 (Reuters) - Nicholas Financial Inc:

* QTRLY LOSS EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.37

* REVENUE DECREASED 7 PCT TO $20.5 MILLION FOR THE THREE MONTHS ENDED DECEMBER 31, 2017‍​

* NICHOLAS FINANCIAL SAYS HAD ONE-TIME INCOME TAX EXPENSE ADJUSTMENT OF $3.4 MILLION RELATING TO TAX CUTS AND JOBS ACT IN DEC 2017 - SEC FILING