FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
21 days ago
BRIEF-Nichols H1 revenue up 12.4 percent to 63.5 mln stg
#Business
#Bollywood
#SpecialReports
#Monsoon
#TheWiderImage
#CompanyResults
#Slideshows
Sections
Featured
Retail inflation seen picking up in July: Reuters poll
Economy
Retail inflation seen picking up in July: Reuters poll
U.S., N. Korea have few channels by which to resolve crises
North Korea Crisis
U.S., N. Korea have few channels by which to resolve crises
Huge protest rally brings Mumbai to a standstill
Huge protest rally brings Mumbai to a standstill
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Consumer Goods and Retail
July 20, 2017 / 6:22 AM / 21 days ago

BRIEF-Nichols H1 revenue up 12.4 percent to 63.5 mln stg

1 Min Read

July 20 (Reuters) - Nichols Plc:

* H1 revenue rose 12.4 percent to 63.5 million stg

* Interim dividend up 12.2 percent to 10.1 penceper share

* ‍in UK, revenue totalled 47.5 mln stg during H1 (h1 2016: 44.5 mln stg) an increase of 6.7 pct compared to prior year​

* H1 ‍international revenues increased by 33.5 pct in period to 16.0 mln stg (H1 2016: 12.0 mln stg), which is 24.7 pct on a constant currency basis​

* Anticipate market conditions will remain challenging during H2. Currently expects our full year earnings to be in line with expectations​

* ‍total group revenue grew by 12.4 pct to 63.5 mln stg in first six months of 2017 (H1 2016: 56.5 mln stg)​

* H1 ‍operating profit 12.7 million stg versus 11.9 million stg year ago​

* H1 ‍operating profit margin 20.0 pct versus 21.0 pct year ago​

* H1 ‍adjusted profit before tax 12.7 million stg versus 11.9 million stg year ago​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.