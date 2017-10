Sept 21 (Reuters) - NICOX SA:

* ANNOUNCES LICENSING AGREEMENT WITH EYEVANCE FOR COMMERCIALIZATION OF ZERVIATETM IN UNITED STATES

* ‍TO RECEIVE $6 MILLION UPFRONT PAYMENT AND UP TO AN ADDITIONAL $42.5 MILLION IN FUTURE MILESTONES, PLUS 8-15% IN TIERED ROYALTIES​

* EYEVANCE TARGETS U.S. LAUNCH OF ZERVIATE IN LATE 2018