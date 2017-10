Oct 20 (Reuters) - Nicox Sa

* ‍Nicox enters research collaboration with Re-Vana Therapeutics on its next generation of stand-alone no-donors in a novel sustained release ophthalmic formulation​

* Says ‍under terms of agreement, Re-Vana will be responsible for development and characterization of eyelief​

* Says ‍payments by Nicox associated with this agreement are not considered material to Nicox’s financial statements at this time​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: