BRIEF-Nicox Provides 2018 Outlook And 2017 Estimated Financial Results

March 6 (Reuters) - NICOX SA:

* PROVIDES 2018 OUTLOOK AND 2017 ESTIMATED FINANCIAL RESULTS

* ZERVIATETM (CETIRIZINE OPHTHALMIC SOLUTION), 0.24%, U.S. LAUNCH PLANNED BY PARTNER EYEVANCE PHARMACEUTICALS FOR THE 2018 FALL ALLERGY SEASON

* PIPELINE CANDIDATES MOVING TOWARDS CLINICAL DEVELOPMENT, WITH IND SUBMISSIONS TO THE U.S. FDA PLANNED FOR NCX 470 IN Q3 2018 AND NCX 4251 IN Q1 2019

* ESTIMATED CASH POSITION OF €41.4 MILLION AS OF DECEMBER 31, 2017

* IN 2018 WE ALSO EXPECT TO MAKE SIGNIFICANT ADVANCES IN OUR NO-DONATING RESEARCH PIPELINE - CEO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom:)