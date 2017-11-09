FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Nielsen Holdings ‍reaffirms 2017 financial outlook and announces 2018 guidance​
#Regulatory News
November 9, 2017 / 2:02 PM / in 13 hours

BRIEF-Nielsen Holdings ‍reaffirms 2017 financial outlook and announces 2018 guidance​

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Nov 9 (Reuters) - Nielsen Holdings Plc

* Nielsen Holdings Plc - ‍Reaffirms 2017 financial outlook and announces 2018 guidance​

* Nielsen Holdings Plc - ‍Expects to deliver $500 million in annualized cost savings and significant margin expansion over next three years​

* Nielsen Holdings Plc - ‍Targets 4% constant currency revenue CAGR and double-digit GAAP EPS CAGR through 2020​

* Nielsen Holdings Plc - ‍Nielsen targets a double-digit GAAP earnings per share CAGR through 2020​

* Nielsen Holdings Plc - Sees ‍full year 2018 free cash flow of about $800 million​

* Nielsen Holdings Plc sees ‍full year 2018 total revenue growth on a constant currency basis about 3%​

* Nielsen Holdings Plc - ‍Leveraging technology and machine learning to automate data collection for Nielsen’s buy and watch segments​

* Nielsen Holdings Plc sees ‍full year 2018 GAAP net income per share $1.40 - $1.46​

* FY2017 earnings per share view $2.63, revenue view $6.57 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* FY2018 earnings per share view $2.80, revenue view $6.82 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

