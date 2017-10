Oct 30 (Reuters) - NIGER INSURANCE PLC:

* FOR NINE MONTHS ENDED SEPT 2017, NET PREMIUM INCOME 5.03 BILLION NAIRA VERSUS 4.18 BILLION NAIRA YEAR AGO‍​

* FOR 9-MONTHS ENDED SEPT, NET OPERATING PROFIT BEFORE TAX AT 397.46 MILLION NAIRA VERSUS NET OPERATING LOSS BEFORE TAX AT 407.19 MILLION NAIRA YEAR AGO Link to press release: bit.ly/2A0hELo Further company coverage: