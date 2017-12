Dec 1(Reuters) - Nihon Plast Co Ltd

* Says it will distribute 3.2 million shares of its treasury common stock through public offering, with payment date on Dec. 20

* Says it will distribute 475,000 shares of its treasury common stock through private placement to Mizuho Securities Co., Ltd., with subscription date on Jan. 16, 2018 and payment date on Jan. 17, 2018

* Proceeds will be used for loan repayment

