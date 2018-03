March 8 (Reuters) - Nii Holdings Inc:

* NII HOLDINGS REPORTS 2017 FOURTH QUARTER AND YEAR-END RESULTS

* Q4 REVENUE $189 MILLION

* SEES ‍TOTAL 3G/4G NET SUBSCRIBER ADDITIONS OF 300,000 OR MORE FOR FY18​

* SEES ‍A SIMILAR LEVEL OF CAPITAL EXPENDITURES AS AMOUNT REPORTED IN 2017 FOR FY18​

* QTRLY LOSS PER SHARE $0.79

* FOR 2018, SEES MODERATELY BETTER CONSOLIDATED ADJUSTED OIBDA THAN AMOUNT REPORTED IN 2017, BUT STILL NEGATIVE