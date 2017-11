Nov 9 (Reuters) - NII Holdings Inc

* NII Holdings Inc reports 2017 third quarter results

* Q3 revenue $205 million

* NII Holdings Inc - ‍Q3 results include $39 million of non-cash asset impairment and restructuring charges​

* Qtrly net loss per common share, basic and diluted $0.94‍​