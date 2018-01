Jan 4 (Reuters) - NIIt Ltd:

* NIIT LTD - UNIT NIIT (USA) ACQUIRED EAGLE INTERNATIONAL INSTITUTE , INC., USA Source text: [NIIT Limited has informed the Exchange that NIIT (USA) , Inc, a wholly owned subsidiary company of NIIT Limited has acquired 100% shareholding of Eagle International Institute , Inc., USA (“Eagle”) on January 03, 2018 (est).] Further company coverage: