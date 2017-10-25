FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Nike expects average ROIC in low 30 percent range over next 5 years
#Regulatory News
October 25, 2017 / 11:36 PM / in 13 hours

BRIEF-Nike expects average ROIC in low 30 percent range over next 5 years

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 25 (Reuters) - Nike Inc

* Expects average ROIC in low 30 percent range over next 5 years

* Expects gross margin to grow 30 to 50 basis points over next 5 years

* Expects to grow North America business in the mid-single digit range over the next five years

* Expects to grow EMEA business in the mid-to-high single digit range, Greater China in the low to mid-teen range over the next 5 years

* Expects to grow Asia Pacific & Latin America (APLA) business in the high single-digit to low double-digit range over the next 5 years Further company coverage:

