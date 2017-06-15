BRIEF-Nike says ‍introduced consumer direct offense, a company alignment that allows to better serve consumer personally

June 15 (Reuters) - Nike Inc
* Nike Inc - introduced consumer direct offense, a new company alignment that allows nike to better serve consumer personally, at scale
* Nike Inc - all key cities and countries are supported by a simplified geography structure, changing from six to four segments
* Nike Inc - four new segments are north america; europe, middle east and africa (emea); greater china; and asia pacific and latin america (apla)
* Nike Inc - financial results for nike brand will be reported based on new four operating segments beginning in fiscal 2018
* Nike Inc - nike's leadership and organizational changes will streamline and speed up strategic execution
* Nike Inc - changes are also expected to result in an overall reduction of approximately 2 percent of company's global workforce Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: