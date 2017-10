BRIEF-Niko qtrly net oil and natural gas revenue $5.8 mln

Aug 11 (Reuters) - Niko Resources Ltd

* Niko reports results for the quarter ended June 30, 2017

* Qtrly net oil and natural gas revenue $5.8 million versus $16.4 million

* Niko Resources-‍cash balances at June 30, projected revenue from assets in India not expected to be sufficient to fund requirements over next several months​

* Niko Resources- requested consent from lenders in facilities agreement to use part of funds in restricted cash reserve account to meet cash requirements​

* Niko Resources Ltd- ‍decision from lenders on consent to use a portion of funds in a restricted cash reserve account expected before end of August 2017​

* Niko Resources Ltd- ‍adverse decision from lenders will have a material adverse impact on company's ability to fund its operations​