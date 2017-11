Nov 7 (Reuters) - Nikkei:

* Nikon restructuring sales networks for digital cameras in overseas markets, including withdrawing from Brazil - Nikkei

* Nikon expects to sell only 4.8 million digital cameras in year to March 2018, down roughly a quarter from previous year - Nikkei‍​ Source text: (s.nikkei.com/2AmThrc) Further company coverage: (bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)